BRASILIA Aug 21 Brazil's economy added a 11,796 net payroll jobs in July, the lowest for the month since 1999, the Labor Ministry said on Thursday.

Economists had expected the economy to add 7,000 positions last month, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll.

Brazil added 25,363 jobs in June. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)