SAO PAULO Feb 27 Factories, farms and services companies in Brazil shed a net 81,774 jobs in January, the labor ministry said on Friday, the latest evidence that the nation's once booming job market is rapidly losing steam.

The number compared with a forecast of 20,000 net dismissals in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)