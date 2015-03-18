BRASILIA, March 18 Factories, farms and services companies in Brazil shed a net 2,415 jobs in February, the labor ministry said on Wednesday, the latest evidence that the nation's once booming job market is rapidly losing steam.

The number compared with a forecast for 20,000 net hirings in a Reuters poll of analysts. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)