SAO PAULO Aug 21 Brazil's economy shed a net 157,905 payroll jobs in July, the labor ministry said on Friday, as Latin America's largest country heads toward a prolonged recession.

Brazilian companies were expected to have fired a net 112,000 workers in July, according to the median forecast of 8 economists. Brazil lost 111,119 jobs in June. (Reporting by Asher Levine; Editing by Bernadette Baum)