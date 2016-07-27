SAO PAULO, July 27 Brazil's economy shed a net 91,032 payroll jobs in June, the Labor Ministry said on Wednesday, as the country continued to reel from a second year of deep recession.

Job cuts increased from May, when Brazilian companies shed 72,615 payroll jobs, but moderated from June 2015, when the economy lost 111,199 jobs. Brazil's economy is expected to shrink more than 3 percent for a second straight year in 2016, with over 11 million workers officially considered unemployed. (Reporting by Brad Haynes)