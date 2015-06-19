By Silvio Cascione
| BRASILIA, June 19
unprecedented pace for the month as economic activity tumbled
and inflation soared beyond forecasts, government data showed on
Friday, in further evidence of Latin America's largest economy's
steep downturn.
Brazil's economy shed a net 115,599 payroll jobs
in May, the labor ministry said, the worst result
for the month since the current data series began in 1992.
Earlier on Friday, government data showed economic activity
fell 0.84 percent in April from March, more than double market
expectations, and inflation spiked to 8.80 percent in mid-June,
nearly twice as much as the official target of 4.5 percent.
The numbers underscore expectations that Brazil's economy is
shrinking at the fastest pace in a quarter century this year,
even though official gross domestic product numbers still fall
short of confirming a technical recession.
The decline of what was among the world's hottest emerging
markets for most of the last decade has undermined the
popularity of President Dilma Rousseff and casts a shadow on the
country's investment-grade rating as tax revenues fall.
More than 200,000 jobs have disappeared since the beginning
of the year, sending the unemployment rate to a four-year-high
of 6.4 percent in April. Economists say it has further to rise
as job losses continue to pile up, potentially topping 8 percent
in the second half of the year.
"On the positive side, the faster pace of increase in
unemployment should help lower inflation faster than the
pessimists expect; on the negative side, the acceleration in
unemployment will cripple growth and most likely create asset
quality problems," Morgan Stanley economists led by Arthur
Carvalho and Luis Arcentales wrote in a note.
Yields on interest rate futures rose <0#DIJ:> as traders
added bets on successive interest rate increases after the bank
reiterated earlier this week that it is seeking to halve
inflation to 4.5 percent by end-2016.
Inflation has remained high despite weak growth mostly
because of a string of increases in government-regulated prices
since the beginning of the year. Lottery prices, electricity
rates and fuel taxes have increased as part of Finance Minister
Joaquim Levy's efforts to save the equivalent of 1.1 percent of
GDP in the government's budget this year.
That goal, closely watched by ratings agencies, remains
elusive, according to Treasury data, and economists and
lawmakers from within Rousseff's coalition have discussed
lowering it in coming months.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)