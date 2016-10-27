(Adds data)
BRASILIA Oct 27 Brazil's jobless rate remained
at a record high in the three months through September,
government data showed on Thursday, with 12 million workers
unemployed after two years of a severe recession.
The national unemployment rate of 11.8 percent
was unchanged from the three months through August, statistics
agency IBGE said.
The median forecast in a Reuters poll projected an
unemployment rate of 11.9 percent.
Brazil's unemployment rate has nearly doubled from a record
low in 2013 amid the country's worst downturn in at least eight
decades, high interest rates and a political crisis.
Economists expect joblessness to keep rising in coming
months, weighing on consumption and complicating policymakers'
efforts to restore economic growth.
However, high unemployment also helped the central bank
reduce inflation, leading to last week's interest rate cut, its
first in four years.
Wages discounted for inflation fell 2.1 percent in the three
months through September compared with the same period a year
earlier, to 2,015 reais ($640.30).
Labor Ministry data on Wednesday showed job cuts increased
unexpectedly in September.
The ministry said Brazil shed a net 39,282 payroll jobs in
September, compared with 33,953 job cuts in August and 95,602 in
September 2015.
Economists had expected payroll jobs to decrease by 16,000
in September, according to the median forecast in a Reuters
poll.
($1 = 3.1468 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon)