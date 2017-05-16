(Adds analyst comment, context on economic recovery)
BRASILIA May 16 Brazil added a net 59,856
payroll jobs in April, its labor ministry said on Tuesday,
marking the second month of job creation this year as the
economy starts to slowly emerge from its deepest recession ever.
The job gains marked the first such rise for that month in
two years. Brazilian companies typically add thousands of new
positions in April, which coincides with the height of the
harvest season in Latin America's biggest economy.
Nearly half of the jobs created last month were in the
service sector, with the agriculture and transportation sectors
posting the next biggest gains.
"This is the second positive result we had have in more than
a year," said Andre Perfeito, chief economist with Gradual
Investimentos in Sao Paulo. "The result clearly shows a change
in trend in the job market and points to a recovery."
More than 14 million Brazilians have lost their jobs since
the country's economic crisis started in 2014. Unemployment
climbed to a record 13.7 percent in the first quarter of this
year.
Brazil's economy grew in the first quarter after a two-year
recession, central bank data showed on Monday, signaling the
recovery could be finally taking off.
Still, economists point to weak economic data in March and
April as an indication the recovery could be slow and uneven.
Many economists believe the mild recovery is unlikely to
bring unemployment down despite hefty interest rate cuts by the
central bank.
President Michel Temer, who is pushing for unpopular
austerity measures to regain investors' confidence, said the
creation of new jobs showed the economy was bouncing back.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Alonso Soto; Editing by W Simon
and Paul Simao)