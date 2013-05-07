* Esteves urges gov't to embrace 'microeconomic agenda'
* Says tax, rate cuts 'insufficient' to end bottlenecks
* Sees central bank upping Selic by 2 percentage points
SAO PAULO, May 7 Brazil's government should
pursue reforms aimed at making the country a more attractive
place to do business, instead of simply cutting taxes or
interest rates to improve returns, billionaire financier André
Esteves said on Tuesday.
Even though the country needs a softer tax burden on
companies similar to that of peer emerging market nations, the
emergence of a new middle class is demanding other reforms,
Esteves, the chief executive officer of BTG Pactual Group
, said at an event in São Paulo.
Esteves, addressing a gathering of executives and government
officials, mentioned programs to enhance the quality and
coverage of education, rules to facilitate the securitization of
corporate receivables and the simplification of laws to open
small business as some of those measures. BTG Pactual is
Brazil's sole listed investment bank.
"It is obvious that the nation has urgent needs for reform
of great scope but at this point an agenda of microeconomic
reforms would be more effective, in my view," Esteves, 44, said.
"Tax cuts won't do the job alone."
A growing chorus of executives, economists and investors has
been urging President Dilma Rousseff to embrace a more
pro-business agenda. According to the World Bank, Brazil ranked
130 of 185 countries this year in pro-business policies.
Since taking office in Jan. 2011, Rousseff's government has
resorted to protectionism and subsidized lending to protect jobs
as well as manufacturers from Chinese competition. Industrial
lobbies and some unions have welcomed those measures. But others
would prefer the government to ease regressive labor and tax
codes, excessive red tape and infrastructure bottlenecks.
Esteves said the government should strengthen legal rules to
enhance certainty and unlock long-term financing in a country
that for decades bore the world's highest borrowing costs.
Murilo Portugal, president of Brazil's biggest banking lobby
Febraban, agreed and said lenders "have come a long way" over
the past decade to open access to credit.
While borrowing costs in Latin America's largest economy are
likely to remain at single-digit levels for the years to come,
more is needed to stoke economic development such as
incentivizing small- and mid-sized businesses, Esteves said.
"It is valid to talk about inflation, the currency or
interest rates but I think the time has come for us to change
the subject, to talk about more long-term issues that are
hampering social and economic development," Esteves added.
Esteves expects the central bank to raise the benchmark
Selic overnight lending rate by as much as 2 percentage points
during a tightening cycle aimed at heading off inflation.
BTG Pactual and Esteves, the bank's largest shareholder,
have become symbols of Brazil's growing financial markets in
recent years, competing head to head with global investment
banks in a country with bustling capital markets and a promising
long-term growth outlook.