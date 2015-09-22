GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, euro dip as Macron win shifts focus to economy
* Asia shares rise, world stocks hit record, Wall St seen lower
BRASILIA, Sept 22 The Brazilian government revised its 2015 economic recession estimate to 2.44 percent from 1.49 percent, an official report showed on Tuesday, envisioning a contraction more in line with market expectations.
Brazil kept its central government primary surplus goal of 5.8 billion reais ($1.43 billion) for 2015.
LONDON, May 8 The euro retreated on Monday from highs hit on centrist Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential election, with investors taking profit on a roughly 3 percent gain for the currency since he won the first round two weeks ago.