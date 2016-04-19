(Adds background and further comments from official, paragraphs 4-7)

By Patricia Duarte

BRASILIA, April 19 Brazil's central bank will intervene less in the foreign exchange market as it expects volatility to ease in coming days after lawmakers voted to impeach President Dilma Rousseff, a senior government official told Reuters on Tuesday.

"Given the market today, the work will be done with a lighter hand," said the official who asked not to be named because he was not allowed to speak publicly. "If you intervene in the market more than necessary, then you end up weighing too much."

The central bank stayed away from the foreign exchange market on Tuesday after weeks of heavy intervention to prevent the real from strengthening further ahead of last Sunday's controversial impeachment vote.

Markets cheered the overwhelming vote in the lower house of Congress against Rousseff, who would be suspended from office for up to 6 months if the Senate ratifies that vote in early May. She would be replaced by Vice-President Michel Temer, who is expected to implement more market-friendly policies to pull the economy out of its worst recession in over a century.

The official said he expects less currency volatility in coming days after the initial impeachment vote.

The central bank has used reverse currency swaps to purchase more than $29 billion worth of future dollars this month, which has mitigated the effect of a currency rally prompted by investor bets on the ouster of Rousseff.

Without central bank intervention the real firmed 1.92 percent to end the day at 3.5283 per U.S. dollar. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and David Gregorio)