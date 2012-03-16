* IOF tax reduced to zero for exporters' hedging operations * Strong currency hurting exporters' competitiveness * Government said refining impact of "shotgun" measures * Brazil's real among world's worst performers this month (Adds official comments, background) By Brad Haynes and Helio Barboza SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazil exempted exporters on Friday from a tax on currency hedging in a bid to minimize the side effects on the economy of sweeping measures to tame a strong local currency. In a presidential decree, the government slashed to zero a financial transactions tax on currency hedging operations by exporters. The tax was set at 1 percent in September, shortly after Brazil's currency, the real, hit a 12-year high. President Dilma Rousseff's government repeatedly has adjusted the so-called IOF tax to beat back a flood of dollar inflows fueling the real's appreciation. While local industries applaud the government's efforts to curb the real, exporters also have complained that some measures hurt their ability to effectively hedge against a volatile exchange rate. Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday that the government was working to reduce the unwanted effects of its battle with the appreciating currency. "First we implement a currency measure. Then we study how to eliminate the collateral effect," he told lawmakers in Brasilia. "It's necessary to perfect measures so they only have the desired effect. But sometimes you have to fire the 12-gauge shotgun and, well, that sprays some buckshot." The decree on Friday was meant to lower the price of Brazilian goods overseas, while cutting down on speculation in the foreign exchange market, Finance Ministry officials told reporters in Brasilia. Rousseff has blamed loose monetary policy in developed economies for the foreign cash flows into Brazil's financial markets boosting the real. The stronger currency has unleashed a flood of cheap imports and hurt the competitiveness of struggling Brazilian industries. The real has lost around 5 percent against the dollar this month, among the world's worst performing currencies, after tax measures and more aggressive market interventions by the central bank reversed a 9 percent rally in January and February. The currency firmed 0.1 percent to 1.800 per U.S. dollar in early trading on Friday, in line with the dollar's 0.1 percent gain against a basket of currencies. COMMODITY EXPORT POWERHOUSE The lighter tax burden is especially relevant for exporters of raw materials such as grains, coffee and iron ore, an area where Brazil is a powerhouse. Commodities traders typically hold positions in the forex market to hedge against the risk of swings in the exchange rate. The IOF tax on such operations raised costs for commodities traders, reducing profit margins. A separate presidential decree on Monday extended the reach of a financial tax on foreign debt in a preventive measure aimed at slowing the tide of "speculative capital" flowing into Brazil, according to the Finance Ministry. An IOF exemption may relieve some political pressure from struggling exporters, but economists doubt its long-term impact. "Tinkering with IOF taxes may help exporters a little bit, but it's a largely cosmetic move," said Neil Shearing, senior emerging markets economist for Capital Economics in London. "It doesn't get to the heart of the reasons why these exporters are suffering." Shearing said if Brazil wants to substantively reduce exporters' costs, it needs to take steps that encourage higher savings rates and investment as opposed to domestic consumption. The current balance of economic growth in the country has led to contracting industrial output and the highest interest rates among major economies, which have drawn hot capital flows seeking bigger returns unavailable in more developed economies. Rousseff has said the need to reduce the difference between interest rates in Brazil and the rest of the world is a driving factor behind the central bank's aggressive rate cuts this year. Brazil's central bank slashed its Selic overnight rate by a larger-than-expected 75 basis points last week to 9.75 percent and economists expect another such cut next month. The central bank said in meeting minutes released on Thursday that interest rates are likely to fall to near all-time lows in coming months and remain there. But relatively loose fiscal policy and a tight job market are expected to fuel nagging inflationary pressures by the end of the year, forcing interest rates higher again in 2013, according to analysts in a central bank survey. STAGNATING INDUSTRY Easing fears about the European debt crisis have boosted investors' risk appetite since the start of the year, sending cash into higher-yielding assets like Brazilian debt and fueling a rally among Latin American currencies. The Brazilian real's surge has come as industry is struggling through its rockiest stretch in years, contracting three times more than economists expected during January and piling pressure on officials to act. Stagnating industry slowed economic growth to 2.7 percent last year, adding to concerns Brazil had become complacent after the economy expanded 7.5 percent in 2010. Critics say the government lacks the political will to address the taxes and crumbling infrastructure that are choking growth. Instead, Brazilian authorities have focused on what they call a "currency war" prompted by monetary stimulus in major world economies. For details of Friday's decree: here (Additional reporting by Natalia Cacioli in Sao Paulo, Tiago Pariz and Luciana Otoni in Brasilia; Editing by Todd Benson and Andrea Ricci)