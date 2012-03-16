* IOF tax reduced to zero for exporters' hedging operations
* Strong currency hurting exporters' competitiveness
* Government said refining impact of "shotgun" measures
* Brazil's real among world's worst performers this month
(Adds official comments, background)
By Brad Haynes and Helio Barboza
SAO PAULO, March 16 Brazil exempted
exporters on Friday from a tax on currency hedging in a bid to
minimize the side effects on the economy of sweeping measures to
tame a strong local currency.
In a presidential decree, the government slashed to zero a
financial transactions tax on currency hedging operations by
exporters. The tax was set at 1 percent in September, shortly
after Brazil's currency, the real, hit a 12-year high.
President Dilma Rousseff's government repeatedly has
adjusted the so-called IOF tax to beat back a flood of dollar
inflows fueling the real's appreciation.
While local industries applaud the government's efforts to
curb the real, exporters also have complained that some measures
hurt their ability to effectively hedge against a volatile
exchange rate.
Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Tuesday that the
government was working to reduce the unwanted effects of its
battle with the appreciating currency.
"First we implement a currency measure. Then we study how to
eliminate the collateral effect," he told lawmakers in Brasilia.
"It's necessary to perfect measures so they only have the
desired effect. But sometimes you have to fire the 12-gauge
shotgun and, well, that sprays some buckshot."
The decree on Friday was meant to lower the price of
Brazilian goods overseas, while cutting down on speculation in
the foreign exchange market, Finance Ministry officials told
reporters in Brasilia.
Rousseff has blamed loose monetary policy in developed
economies for the foreign cash flows into Brazil's financial
markets boosting the real. The stronger currency has unleashed a
flood of cheap imports and hurt the competitiveness of
struggling Brazilian industries.
The real has lost around 5 percent against the dollar
this month, among the world's worst performing currencies, after
tax measures and more aggressive market interventions by the
central bank reversed a 9 percent rally in January and February.
The currency firmed 0.1 percent to 1.800 per U.S. dollar in
early trading on Friday, in line with the dollar's 0.1 percent
gain against a basket of currencies.
COMMODITY EXPORT POWERHOUSE
The lighter tax burden is especially relevant for exporters
of raw materials such as grains, coffee and iron ore, an area
where Brazil is a powerhouse. Commodities traders typically hold
positions in the forex market to hedge against the risk of
swings in the exchange rate.
The IOF tax on such operations raised costs for commodities
traders, reducing profit margins.
A separate presidential decree on Monday extended the reach
of a financial tax on foreign debt in a preventive measure aimed
at slowing the tide of "speculative capital" flowing into
Brazil, according to the Finance Ministry.
An IOF exemption may relieve some political pressure from
struggling exporters, but economists doubt its long-term impact.
"Tinkering with IOF taxes may help exporters a little bit,
but it's a largely cosmetic move," said Neil Shearing, senior
emerging markets economist for Capital Economics in London. "It
doesn't get to the heart of the reasons why these exporters are
suffering."
Shearing said if Brazil wants to substantively reduce
exporters' costs, it needs to take steps that encourage higher
savings rates and investment as opposed to domestic consumption.
The current balance of economic growth in the country has
led to contracting industrial output and the highest interest
rates among major economies, which have drawn hot capital flows
seeking bigger returns unavailable in more developed economies.
Rousseff has said the need to reduce the difference between
interest rates in Brazil and the rest of the world is a driving
factor behind the central bank's aggressive rate cuts this year.
Brazil's central bank slashed its Selic overnight rate by a
larger-than-expected 75 basis points last week to 9.75 percent
and economists expect another such cut next month.
The central bank said in meeting minutes released on
Thursday that interest rates are likely to fall to near all-time
lows in coming months and remain there.
But relatively loose fiscal policy and a tight job market
are expected to fuel nagging inflationary pressures by the end
of the year, forcing interest rates higher again in 2013,
according to analysts in a central bank survey.
STAGNATING INDUSTRY
Easing fears about the European debt crisis have boosted
investors' risk appetite since the start of the year, sending
cash into higher-yielding assets like Brazilian debt and fueling
a rally among Latin American currencies.
The Brazilian real's surge has come as industry is
struggling through its rockiest stretch in years, contracting
three times more than economists expected during January and
piling pressure on officials to act.
Stagnating industry slowed economic growth to 2.7 percent
last year, adding to concerns Brazil had become complacent after
the economy expanded 7.5 percent in 2010. Critics say the
government lacks the political will to address the taxes and
crumbling infrastructure that are choking growth.
Instead, Brazilian authorities have focused on what they
call a "currency war" prompted by monetary stimulus in major
world economies.
For details of Friday's decree: here
(Additional reporting by Natalia Cacioli in Sao Paulo, Tiago
Pariz and Luciana Otoni in Brasilia; Editing by Todd Benson and
Andrea Ricci)