By Paulo Prada
| JARAGUA DO SUL, Brazil
JARAGUA DO SUL, Brazil Nov 19 To hear Brazil's
government tell it, businesses like Jamo Equipamentos should be
booming.
With Brazil locked in its worst recession in three decades,
the maker of heating equipment, like other exporters, should at
least be enjoying a newfound competitive advantage: the plunge
in the currency, which has lost a third of its value against the
dollar this year.
A weaker Brazilian real makes Jamo's products cheaper
in China, India and other foreign markets. Brazil's government
hopes the company and other manufacturers will take advantage
and drive an export-led economic recovery.
But a host of factors still hold exporters back, from a
depreciation of currencies in many buyer markets to a reliance
on imported raw materials to a global trade slump.
"It's only part of the equation," says Giovano Ghizoni, one
of Jamo's founders in the small, southern state of Santa
Catarina. He expects exports this year to account for about 20
percent of revenues, about the same as in the past few years.
"To say the currency will save us is just rhetoric," he
says.
The rhetoric is increasingly common from President Dilma
Rousseff's government, scrambling to find glimmers of good news
as the economy shrinks an expected 3 percent or more this year.
"An expansion of exports is what will launch the resumption
of our growth," Rousseff told state governors at a recent
gathering in Brasília, the capital.
Problem is, export revenues have actually fallen about 16
percent this year, hurt by sharp declines in the price of
commodities, like iron ore, soybeans and oil, that make up
roughly half of Brazil's exports.
For manufactured goods, key to any export-fueled recovery,
export revenues have fallen by 10 percent.
Global trade is now in its worst slump in decades. For the
first time since the 1990s, the start of the recent era of
globalization during which trade grew twice as fast as the world
economy, trade is barely keeping up with even meager economic
growth.
"Brazil is in for a surprise if it thinks now is a good time
to increase exports," says Rubens Ricupero, an economist, former
finance minister and former general secretary of a United
Nations trade agency. "Even if it were suddenly as competitive
as China, the global marketplace isn't buying."
Despite its huge commodities business, exports account for
only about 11 percent of Brazil's economy - half the level in
China and less than a quarter the level in exporting
heavyweights like Germany and South Korea.
Economists blame a history of protectionist policies and
dysfunctional regional trade deals that were designed over the
past half-century to develop local industry but in fact had the
reverse effect.
Coddled by high tariffs imposed on foreign rivals, Brazilian
manufacturers have grown increasingly uncompetitive, all but a
few settling for selling mediocre goods to a frustrated domestic
marketplace. Many grew so inefficient that imported products,
even with tariffs, ended up being better and more affordable.
As Mexico, China and other big developing countries hammered
out ambitious trade deals with major economies, Brazil focused
on South American blocs better known for political posturing
than commerce.
"It's not realistic for Brazilian producers to expect to be
able to suddenly compete," says Sergio Amaral, a former trade
minister. "Global commerce has developed without them."
LOSING COMPETITIVENESS
And now, Brazilian producers are grappling with higher costs
imposed by Brazil's government.
Starved for revenue because of the recession, the government
is rolling back tax breaks and hiking energy prices it had kept
artificially low in recent years in a bid to spur growth. Many
companies face electricity cost increases of up to 50 percent.
"With higher bills, companies are actually losing
competitiveness," says Antonio Marcos Gavazzoni, finance
secretary for Santa Catarina state. "No matter what happens with
the exchange rate, any recovery is going to be slow."
Santa Catarina, nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and the
northern tip of Argentina, is Brazil's fourth-richest state in
terms of per-capita income.
With a diverse group of manufacturers and some of Brazil's
newest, most efficient port facilities, it would be well poised
to take advantage of an export boom.
At Jamo's headquarters in the small riverside city of Jarguá
do Sul, workers assemble the induction heating devices the
company tailor-makes for each of its thousands of clients, about
150 of them outside Brazil.
Though a cheaper real means it could indeed offer lower
prices to foreign clients, the math isn't so simple. A steady
decline in domestic manufacturing means the company has to
import as much as 85 percent of the electronic components and
other supplies it needs to assemble the heaters, compared with
only about a third 15 years ago.
"Those costs have gone up," says Ghizoni. "A weaker real
means we pay more for anything that we import."
Another headache is Brazil's infamous bureaucracy.
When company executives recently tried to attend a trade
fair in Europe, Brazilian customs wanted to charge the company
for catalogues and machinery models it hoped to take there as
exhibits. When a foreign customer needed to rent one of its
machines instead of buying it, the company had to pay import
duties when it came back.
Nearby, a family-owned maker of plastic containers faces
similar hurdles.
Industria de Plásticos do Vale do Itajaí, known as Plasvale,
tried to take advantage of the foreign currency shifts and sell
to Colombia, the biggest South American neighbor to which it did
not yet export.
But the Colombian peso is itself down 16 percent against the
dollar this year and demand was weak.
"They have lost purchasing power, too," says Cesar Augusto
Toscan, the company's export director.
Just east of Gaspar, the wide, muddy Itajai-Açu river flows
into the Atlantic port of Navegantes, one of Santa Catarina's
three big maritime ports. Wharfs there one recent afternoon sat
idle as two European vessels, their cargo already offloaded,
waited for storms that had halted traffic to clear.
Port executives, watching both import and export volumes
tumble, say they too are awaiting sunnier days. At the giant
container terminal built there a decade ago by port-operator
Portonave SA, volumes have fallen by 7 percent since the
beginning of the year.
"Brazil has so much potential," says Osmari de Castilho
Ribas, the terminal's director. "We should be far more connected
to the world than we are."
(Editing by Kieran Murray)