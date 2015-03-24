BRASILIA, March 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.9 billion in February, central bank data showed on Tuesday.

The median forecast of 21 economists surveyed by Reuters was for a current account deficit of $7.7 billion in February.

The central bank reduced its 2015 current account deficit estimate to $80.5 billion from a previous forecast of $83.5 billion. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni and Silvio Cascione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)