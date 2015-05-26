BRASILIA May 26 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.901 billion in April, widening from a gap of $5.736 billion in March and in line with market expectations, central bank data showed on Wednesday.

In the 12 months through April, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.53 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product. Brazil attracted $5.777 billion in foreign direct investments last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione)