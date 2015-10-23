BRASILIA Oct 23 Brazil posted a current account
deficit of $3.076 billion in September, widening
from a gap of $2.487 billion in August and above market
expectations, central bank data showed on Friday.
In the 12 months through September, the current account
deficit was equivalent to 4.18 percent of Brazil's gross
domestic product, down from 4.34 percent the previous month.
Brazil attracted $6.037 billion in foreign direct investments
last month, the central bank said.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Silvio Cascione)