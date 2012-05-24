BRASILIA May 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $5.403 billion in April, central bank data showed on Thursday, larger than analysts' expectations.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $4.15 billion, according to the median forecast of 10 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.5 billion to $5.2 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in March was $3.32 billion, the central bank said last month.