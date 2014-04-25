BRASILIA, April 25 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.248 billion in March, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $6.450 billion, according to the median forecast of 6 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in February was $7.445 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $4.995 billion in March, above market expectations of $3.5 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)