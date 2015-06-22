BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $3.366 billion in May, narrowing from a gap of $6.9 billion in April and bellow market expectations, central bank data showed on Monday.

The central bank reduced its 2015 current account gap projection to $81 billion from a previous estimate of $84 billion.

In the 12 months through May, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.39 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product, down from 4.53 percent the previous month. Brazil attracted $6.608 billion in foreign direct investments last month, the central bank said. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)