BRASILIA Oct 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $7.907 billion in September, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $7.250 billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in August was $5.489 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)