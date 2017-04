BRASILIA Nov 24 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $8.131 billion in October, central bank data showed on Monday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $7.5 billion, according to the median forecast of 14 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in September was $7.907 billion. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)