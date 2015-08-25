Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
BRASILIA Aug 25 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.163 billion in July, widening from a gap of $2.547 billion in June but better than market expectations, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
In the 12 months through July, the current account deficit was equivalent to 4.34 percent of Brazil's gross domestic product, down from 4.36 percent in the previous month. Brazil attracted $5.994 billion in foreign direct investment last month, the central bank said.
The market expected a current account deficit of $6.7 billion in July. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
May 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Friday:
YOKOHAMA, Japan, May 5 A Japan finance ministry official said China's Finance Minister Xiao Jie skipped Friday's meetings with his Japanese and Asian counterparts due to an emergency meeting in his country and that his absence had nothing to do with diplomatic matters.