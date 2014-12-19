(Recast, adds 12-month data and context)
BRASILIA Dec 19 Brazil's trailing 12-month
current account deficit climbed to its highest in more than a
decade in November, highlighting the erosion in the country's
external accounts as dwindling commodity prices hurt its trade
balance.
In the 12 months through November, Brazil's current account
deficit was equivalent to 4.05 percent of its gross domestic
product, the highest since December of 2001.
The country's current account gap was $9.333
billion in November, surpassing market forecasts for a deficit
of $8.6 billion, according to central bank data released on
Friday.
The central bank also revealed its forecasts for the current
account gap and foreign direct investment in 2015 at $83.5
billion and $65 billion, respectively.
For this year the central bank expects the current account
deficit to reach $86.2 billion - its widest year-end figure
since the statistical series started in 1947.
A drop in the price of key Brazilian exports like iron ore
and soy have dragged down export income while a sharp
depreciation of the local currency has increased the cost of
imports. Brazil is expected to post its first annual trade
deficit in more than a decade this year.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)