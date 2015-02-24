(Adds comparative historical data, foreign investment flows)
BRASILIA Feb 24 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in January from the previous month to its second
highest monthly mark on record as exports continue to dwindle,
central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Brazil posted a current account gap of $10.654
billion in January, bellow market expectations for a deficit of
$10.99 billion, but above the $10.317 billion record in
December.
Brazil's external gap has widened sharply due to a drop in
the value of crucial exports like iron ore and soybeans that
pushed the trade balance into a deficit for the first time in 14
years in 2014.
The high current account and fiscal deficits are some of the
main challenges for President Dilma Rousseff as she tries to
recover the trust of investors in an attempt to get the economy
out of a four-year slump.
Newly appointed Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on Monday
that the external deficit is not yet at "critical" levels
because foreign investment continues to cover most of that gap.
In January, the country saw foreign direct investment
inflows of $3.968 billion, above market expectations for $3.3
billion.
The central bank forecasts for the current account gap and
FDI in 2015 are $83.5 billion and $65 billion, respectively.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)