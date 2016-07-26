(Adds reasons for wider deficit, bank official comment)
BRASILIA, July 26 Brazil's current account
deficit came in much larger than expected for June as a stronger
real reduced the gains of local exporters, central bank data
showed on Tuesday.
The commodity-exporting nation recorded a currency account
gap of $2.479 billion, a bigger shortfall than the $1.5 billion
expected by economists in a Reuters poll.
The country attracted $3.917 billion in foreign direct
investment in June, below forecasts of $4 billion in a Reuters
poll.
Brazil posted a current account surplus of $1.2 billion for
May and a deficit of $2.563 billion for June 2015.
The nation's trade surplus shrank to $3.970 billion from
$4.530 billion a year earlier.
The real strengthened more than 12 percent against
the U.S. dollar in June alone.
"Since February we have had an appreciation of the exchange
rate, and that, without a doubt, has an effect on the external
results," said Tulio Maciel, the central bank's head of economic
research.
Maciel said the bank forecast a current account deficit of
$4.3 billion in July.
He added that the monthlong Olympics, that start in August
in Rio de Janeiro, could add an additional $200 million in local
travel expenditures.
A sharp appreciation of the Brazilian real has raised
fears that the gains in exports could be short-lived in a
country struggling with its worst recession in decades.
Government officials have said a real above 3 per dollar is
needed to keep Brazilian exporters competitive after years of
struggling with an expensive currency that raises their
production costs.
