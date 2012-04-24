* March current account deficit smaller than expected
* 12-month deficit equal to 1.98 pct of GDP
* Foreign direct investment totals $5.89 bln in March
* Bank says 2012 FDI estimate of $50 bln is conservative
BRASILIA, April 24 Brazil posted a
smaller-than-expected current account deficit in March, central
bank data showed on Tuesday, as a recovering global economy
boosted demand for the country's exports.
Brazil's current account deficit reached $3.320
billion in March, up from $1.76 billion in the previous month,
the central bank said.
Still, analysts had expected a deficit of $4.2 billion,
according to the median forecast in a Reuters survey.
Brazil saw its exports recover in February and March as
demand for Brazilian products like iron ore and soy picked up
worldwide. Better economic data out of Europe and the United
States also prevented foreign companies from repatriating more
of their profits back to their headquarters abroad.
The smaller gap suggested aggressive central bank rate cuts
and a slew of government stimulus measures may also be helping
exporters and keeping Brazil's economic recovery on track.
"We saw a smaller current account deficit in March because
of an improved trade balance and a reduction in the repatriation
of profits and dividends," said Tulio Maciel, the bank's head of
research.
A weakening local currency and government stimulus could
further support exports later this year. President Dilma
Rousseff has raised taxes on imports to protect a struggling
local industry that threatens to derail the recovery in Latin
America's top economy.
Still, preliminary trade figures in April show imports are
outpacing exports as an economic recovery at home bolsters
demand for imported goods.
Maciel said the bank expects the current account gap to
widen to $5.2 billion in April.
The current account, the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions, indicates how reliant an economy is on
financing from foreign capital. Strong capital inflows from
foreign investors have helped Brazil to cover its current
account deficit in recent months.
Only a little over a decade ago Brazil struggled to cover
its current account gap, prompting an external accounts crisis
that forced the government to seek help from the International
Monetary Fund.
Brazil attracted $5.89 billion in foreign direct investment
in March, the central bank said, up from $3.648 billion in
February, reported previously, and $5.433 billion in January.
Maciel said the bank's previous FDI estimate of $50 billion
in 2012 was conservative, hinting at a likely upward revision in
coming months. He said the bank expects foreign direct
investment of $5 billion in April.
The current account deficit in the 12 months through March
amounted to 1.98 percent of the country's gross domestic
product, the central bank said, down from a previously reported
2.09 percent in February.