* Current account deficit $3.5 bln in May
* Country attracts $3.7 bln in FDI
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $3.468 billion in May, central
bank data showed on Friday, in line with analysts' expectations
and less than the previous month's gap.
The country was expected to post a deficit of $3.4 billion,
according to the median forecast of 12 analysts in a Reuters
survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.8 billion
to $4.4 billion. Brazil's current account deficit in April was
$5.4 billion, the central bank said last month.
Brazil's 12-month current account deficit through May equaled
2.11 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank said.
The current account, the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions in its balance of payments, encompasses
trade in goods and services, interest payments and profit and
worker remittances.
The measure indicates how reliant an economy is on financing
from foreign capital. Strong capital inflows from foreign
investors have helped Brazil cover its current account deficit
in recent years.
Foreign direct investment, which falls under the capital
account in the balance of payments, was $3.716 billion in May,
the central bank said, down from $3.973 billion in May last year
and below the $4.669 billion reported in April.
The central bank said it expects a current account deficit
of $56 billion in 2012, down from a previous forecast of $68
billion, though kept its estimate for foreign direct investment
unchanged at $50 billion.