* Central bank cuts trade flows, profit repatriation views
* Current account deficit $3.5 bln in May as expected
* Brazil attracts $3.7 bln in FDI, cbank maintains 2012 view
By Tiago Pariz and Alonso Soto
BRASILIA, June 22 Brazil's central bank on
Friday chopped its forecasts for trade, profit remittances and
its current account deficit in the latest sign that
policy-makers are dimming their expectations for economic
expansion this year.
The bank lowered its 2012 current account deficit forecast
to $56 billion from $68 billion, s aying this owed to reduced
expectations for imports, exports and repatriation of profits
and dividends by foreign companies in Brazil.
"The main point here is that these forecasts' revisions
reflect a big change in the central bank's view of the Brazilian
economy," said Luis Otavio de Souza Leal, chief economist at
Banco ABC Brasil in Sao Paulo.
Next week the central bank is expected to unveil its
quarterly inflation report with revisions to its annual
inflation and economic growth forecasts, which were not covered
in Friday's central bank statement and press briefing on current
account projections.
In March, the central bank forecast of 3.5 percent economic
growth this year, substantially higher than that seen last week
by many economists at financial institutions surveyed by the
central bank.
This week, some private analysts cut their 2012 economic
expansion forecasts to under 2 percent.
Still, President Dilma Rousseff's administration insists
Brazil, the world's sixth-biggest economy will expand faster
than the 2.7 percent growth rate it posted last year. Finance
Minister Guido Mantega on Wednesday went so far as to say a
Credit Suisse forecast for 1.5 percent growth was a "joke."
The bank posted a Brazilian current account deficit
of $3.468 billion in May, in line with analysts'
expectations, and a narrower gap than in the preceding months.
The current account, the broadest measure of a country's
foreign transactions in its balance of payments, encompasses
trade in goods and services, interest payments and profit and
worker remittances. The measure indicates how reliant an economy
is on financing from foreign capital.
While narrower current account deficits are seen as
healthier for an economy, since it signals less dependence on
foreign capital inflows, the projections for a narrower 2012
current account deficit indicated a less dynamic view of
Brazil's economic transaction with the rest of the world.
By far, the biggest chunk of Brazil's current account is
f oreign trade.
In Friday's projections, the central bank cut its 2012
export forecasts to $258 billion from $268 billion. I mports were
seen at $240 billion, down from it s ea rlier forecast of $247
billion.
Profit remittances, or earnings by foreign business in
Brazil which are sent home to their headquarters abr o ad, were
seen at $28 billion this year from an earlier forecast of $38
billion.
Rousseff and central bank chief Alexandre Tombini have
unleashed a wave of monetary and fiscal stimuli in a bid to
revive an economy that has practically stalled since mid-2011.
The economy has shown little evidence of perking up
substantially in response.
A debt crisis in Europe that threatens to tip the global
economy into recession has hit the Brazilian economy by curbing
demand for local products, including minerals and food, of which
Brazil is a top producer, and dampening foreign investors'
appetite for local equities and debt.
FDI VIEW REMAINS STRONG
The central bank maintained its forecast for foreign direct
investment unchanged at $50 billion in 2012 as the country gears
up for the 2014 soccer World Cup and 2016 Summer Olympics.
Foreign direct investment, which has slowed in recent
months, came to $3.716 billion in May, the central bank said,
down from $3.973 billion in May last year and below the $4.669
billion reported in April.
The repatriation of profits and dividends by foreign
companies in Brazil has also slowed. Remittances of profits
abroad sank to $2.55 billion in May from $4.2 billion in the
same month a year ago.
Brazil's 12-month current account deficit through May
equaled 2.11 percent of gross domestic product, the central bank
said.