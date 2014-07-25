(Adds historical comparisons, deficit-to-GDP ratios)
BRASILIA, July 25 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $3.345 billion in June, a
smaller-than-expected gap that was fully offset by foreign
direct investment inflows for the first time since November,
central bank data showed on Friday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $3.9
billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a
Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in May was $6.635
billion.
The current account is a country's widest measurement of
foreign exchange flows, including trade, services, interest
payments and remittances.
Foreign direct investment -- which falls into
Brazil's balance of payments' capital account -- was $3.924
billion in June, in line with market expectations of $3.925
billion.
The last time that FDI at least covered the current account
deficit was in November of 2013.
The country's current account gap has widened sharply over
the last two years due to a dwindling trade surplus that had its
weakest result in a decade in 2013.
The current account gap as percentage of GDP dropped
slightly to 3.58 percent in June from 3.61 percent the previous
month.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and W
Simon)