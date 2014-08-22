GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks bounce as earnings in focus; dollar steadies on Mnuchin
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.018 billion in July, central bank data showed on Friday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in June was $3.345 billion.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $5.898 billion in July, above market expectations of $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)
* Mnuchin tells Financial Times dollar strength good over long period
(Adds market participant comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3316, or 75.09 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across steeper maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, April 17 The Canadian dollar gave up early gains to settle slightly higher against the U.S. currency on Monday as oil prices slipped from recent highs and investors returned from a long holiday weekend to strong Chinese growth data and softer U.S. data. "It's a very quie