BRASILIA Aug 22 Brazil posted a current account deficit of $6.018 billion in July, central bank data showed on Friday.

The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.8 billion, according to the median forecast of 15 analysts in a Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in June was $3.345 billion.

Foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy was $5.898 billion in July, above market expectations of $5.4 billion. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione and Luciana Otoni Editing by W Simon)