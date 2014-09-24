BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil posted a current
account deficit of $5.489 billion in August,
central bank data showed on Wednesday.
The country had been expected to post a deficit of $5.3
billion, according to the median forecast of 19 analysts in a
Reuters poll. Brazil's current account deficit in July was
$6.018 billion.
The central bank maintained its 2014 current account deficit
and foreign direct investment forecasts at $80 billion and $63
billion, respectively.
Foreign direct investment in Latin America's
largest economy was $6.84 billion in August, above market
expectations of $4.45 billion.
