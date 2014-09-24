(Adds central bank estimates and last year's figures)
BRASILIA, Sept 24 Brazil's current account
deficit widened slightly in August from a year ago as exports
remained weak, but the external gap this year will likely not
surpass that of 2013 despite a drop in commodity prices, the
central bank said on Wednesday.
Brazil posted a current account deficit of
$5.489 billion in August. That was above market expectations for
a deficit of $5.3 billion, according to the median forecast of
19 analysts in a Reuters poll.
Brazil's current account deficit in July was $6.018 billion
while it had a $5.476 billion gap in August of 2013.
The current account is a country's widest measurement of
foreign exchange flows, including trade, services, interest
payments and remittances.
Brazil's current account deficit has widened sharply over
the last two years owing to a dwindling trade surplus.
The central bank maintained its 2014 current account deficit
forecast of $80 billion, slightly below last year's gap of
$81.215 billion. It also maintained its estimate for foreign
direct investment at $63 billion this year.
FDI in Latin America's largest economy was
$6.84 billion in August, above market expectations of $4.45
billion.
