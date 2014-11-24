(Adds detail and central bank estimates for November)
BRASILIA Nov 24 Brazil's current account
deficit widened in October from the previous month, highlighting
the rapid deterioration of the external accounts as prices of
key exports drop sharply.
The country posted a current account deficit of
$8.131 billion in October, the largest ever for that month,
central bank data showed on Monday. That was above an expected
gap of $7.5 billion, according to the median forecast of 14
analysts in a Reuters poll.
Brazil's current account deficit in September was $7.907
billion. The current account is a country's widest measurement
of foreign exchange flows, including trade, services, interest
payments and remittances.
In the last 12 months through October, the current account
deficit was equivalent to 3.73 percent of Brazil's gross
domestic product, the highest since 2001.
The widening deficit threatens to surpass the central bank
estimate of a cumulative $80 billion shortfall this year. So far
in 2014, Brazil has accumulated a deficit of $70.697 billion.
The central bank expects a current account deficit of $8
billion in November, its head of research, Tulio Maciel, told
reporters in Brasilia.
Brazil's trade balance could turn negative this year for the
first time in more than a decade as the price of iron ore and
soy drop. The South American nation is one of the world's top
exporters of commodities.
Foreign direct investment (FDI), however, has remained
robust, but not enough to cover the current account deficit. So
far this year, Brazil has attracted $51.194 billion in foreign
direct investment.
In October, the country saw FDI inflows of $4.979 billion,
above market expectations for $4.2 billion.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Luciana Otoni; Editing by W Simon
and Paul Simao)