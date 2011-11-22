* C/A deficit up on shrinking trade surplus; less FDI

* Brazil 12-mo c/a deficit equal to 2.00 pct of GDP

* Brazil Oct FDI down to $5.6 bln from previous month (Adds analyst comments and context)

By Tiago Pariz and Alonso Soto

BRASILIA, Nov 22 Brazil's current account deficit for October widened from September as the global slowdown started to hit trade, with foreign direct investment in Latin America's largest economy also slipping.

Brazil posted a current account deficit BRCURA=ECI of $3.1 billion in October, the central bank said on Tuesday, smaller than the $3.5 billion median forecast of 12 analysts in a Reuters survey. The forecasts for the deficit ranged from $2.9 billion to $4 billion.

Brazil's current account deficit in September was $2.2 billion, the central bank said last month.

A wider deficit is one sign that the commodity powerhouse is starting to feel fallout from the financial crisis in Europe and sluggish growth in the United States.

The global slowdown is expected to widen Brazil's current account deficits in coming months by reducing its trade surplus, with investments by foreigners also sliding.

Foreign direct investment fell over 12 percent to $5.6 billion in October from September.

The trade surplus of the world's No 2 exporter of soy and iron ore shrank by nearly $750 million to $2.35 billion in October from the previous month. That still beat market expectations as exports were helped by a weaker currency in the final weeks of the month.

"We are seeing signs of the crisis with these numbers, but not yet a scenario of a major meltdown," said Roberto Padovani, chief economist with Banco Votorantim in Sao Paulo. "The current account is not yet a major worry for Brazil."

A key signal of a more serious deterioration in the country's external accounts would be a sharp and sustained increase in the amount of profit companies send back to their international headquarters.

Remittances by companies in Brazil actually dropped in October to $1.6 billion from $1.96 billion in September.

The government of President Dilma Rousseff has moved rapidly to shield the economy from the global slowdown by boosting local credit and giving stimulus to manufacturers and exporters. Her government is said to have agreed to exempt exporters from a tax subcharge on trading currency derivatives. [ID:nN1E7AF1MP]

The weaker real BRBY, which is down nearly 9 percent this year, could also offer some relief to exporters by reducing their costs.

The 12-month current account deficit through October was equal to 2 percent of gross domestic product, the bank said. In the 12-month period through September the deficit was equal to 2.05 percent of GDP, the bank said previously.

The central bank expects the current account deficit to widen further to $5.5 billion in November. Foreign direct investment is expected to fall to $4 billion that month, central bank official Fernando Rocha told reporters.

The current account, the broadest measure of a country's foreign transactions, indicates how reliant an economy is on financing from foreign capital. It encompasses trade, services and interest payments. (Reporting by Alonso Soto, Tiago Pariz and Asher Levine; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)