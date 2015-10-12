By Asher Levine
| SAO BERNARDO DO CAMPO, Brazil
recently, Lucinelia de Jesus Souza's future seemed bright,
running a small coffee shop that caters to factory workers and
other blue-collar customers in this industrial suburb of São
Paulo.
But the faded pink counters of her shoebox-sized business,
which opened a decade ago and blossomed as Brazil's economy grew
quickly, now see fewer customers stopping in for coffee or
deep-fried pastries.
Her income has fallen by half since 2012, forcing the
43-year-old to cut the sort of spending that once heralded an
emerging new consumer class in Latin America's biggest country.
With the economy in recession and her husband's job at an
auto-parts factory uncertain because of growing cutbacks among
local carmakers, trips to the mall for name-brand clothes are on
hold, along with plans to buy home appliances.
Gone too is Sunday lunch out with her family, a recent but
cherished tradition.
"It was false growth," says Souza, summing up the outlook of
many who feel let down by a lost promise. "People here are
losing their jobs, they are fed up."
After a commodities-fueled boom that allowed Brazil to
finance ambitious poverty-reduction programs and peaked with
economic growth of 7.5 percent in 2010, Brazil is in its worst
recession in nearly three decades.
During the boom years, tens of millions of Brazilians
escaped poverty and became known as "the new middle class."
Their ability to buy items like cars and flat-screen TVs for the
first time further fueled economic growth.
Now, they are struggling to hold on to hard-won gains and
are rethinking everything from spending habits to political
loyalties.
"How bright is the future going to be?" asks Carlos Melo, a
political scientist at Insper, a São Paulo business school.
"Everyone is hoping for some kind of change, but no one knows
what that looks like or how it is going to happen."
A decade ago, it seemed everyone knew.
At the time, Brazil's left-wing ruling Workers' Party,
leveraging soaring export and tax revenue, broadened generous
social programs and opened the taps on credit, helping launch
millions into what seemed an ascendant future.
Compared with prior booms, the expansion was notable because
it reached across the continent-sized country, from São Paulo
and other major cities to emerging new towns in the Amazon
rainforest to historically poor hamlets in Brazil's northeast.
Brazil became a model of development for the rest of Latin
America and beyond.
But these days, Brazilians are questioning it all.
'WHERE DID IT LEAD US?'
Unemployment is on the rise and inflation, running at an
annual rate of 9.5 percent, is eroding purchasing power.
In São Bernardo do Campo, the cradle of Brazil's auto
industry, factories are downsizing. Over 12,000 jobs, equal to
nearly 5 percent of the local workforce, disappeared between
January and August, according to labor ministry data.
Combined with a massive corruption scandal at oil firm
Petrobras and other state-run companies, the downturn has
hammered the popularity of President Dilma Rousseff. Her
single-digit approval ratings are the lowest of any Brazilian
leader in decades.
It is even tarnishing the once-sterling legacy of Luiz
Inacio Lula da Silva, Rousseff's mentor and predecessor, who cut
his political teeth as a São Bernardo do Campo union leader. As
president during the boom, Lula introduced the easy credit that
many Brazilian consumers binged on until the economy collapsed.
"Lula taught us to spend, but where did it lead us?" asks
Souza, the coffee shop owner.
Born one of eight children to illiterate parents in Brazil's
northeast, she migrated with her family to Sao Paulo's
industrial belt in the mid-1970s. She left school at 16 and
worked in a dairy plant to help keep food on the table of the
family's three-room shack.
She later earned her high-school diploma and used severance
pay from another factory job to start her coffee shop. Soon she
was earning about 5,000 reais a month ($1,300). She and her
husband bought their first new car, an Internet connection at
home and her first bottle of French perfume.
"Everything feels so uncertain now," she says. "I'm looking
harder for sales at the supermarket and avoiding anything that
isn't totally essential."
Other locals are scrambling to get by.
Maria Olinda Longuini, who runs an employment agency in Sao
Bernardo, has seen a spike in applications. "The husband loses
his job in the factory so the wife or some other family member
will come in," she says.
CHANGED EXPECTATIONS
As with the boom, the recession is playing out nationwide.
Many of the previous decade's gains came for the new middle
class, people who in more developed economies would be known as
working poor - workers with a household income of between about
$600 and $1,000 per month.
Although paltry compared with salaries in richer countries,
it changed their long-term expectations.
Parents began enrolling their children in modest private
schools and health plans. With many paying taxes for the first
time, their demands for better government services and an end to
corruption grew louder.
"These are not the same people they once were," says
Mauricio Prado, a partner with consulting firm Plano CDE, which
tracks the behavior of lower-income Brazilians. "They are
better-educated, healthier, transformed."
The transformation was especially welcome in the northeast,
a region so destitute that once it was best known for the
millions of families, like Souza's, that moved southward in
search of prosperity.
"We would go hungry, we would suffer," recalls Edison Gomes
Bastos, the manager of a small home furnishing store outside
Salvador, the region's largest city. Compared to his childhood,
the 33-year-old father of two says "life is a thousand times
better now."
But the local economy, where wages and economic growth
outpaced the national average during the boom, is now shrinking.
Since the start of 2012, real wages across metropolitan
Salvador have contracted 8.5 percent. Unemployment has spiked to
12.4 percent, well over the national rate of 7.6 percent.
With a wary eye on the future, Bastos says he will do
whatever it takes to ensure his kids don't face the same
hardships he did: "I'll sell my car, I'll cut everything, but
one thing I will always pay for is a good education for my
children so they can continue to grow."
Nearby, Edinaldo Souza Santos, a 31-year-old vegetable
vendor, says that despite the improvements over the past decade,
life still "is not what I want it to be."
"Something needs to change," he warns, "or it's all going
down the drain."
($1 = 3.8 Brazilian reais)
