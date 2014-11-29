SAO PAULO Nov 29 Brazil's efforts to bring down
its debt will translate into renewed investor confidence and
additional room to continue poverty-reduction policies for the
years to come, incoming Finance Minister Joaquim Levy said on
Saturday.
Levy said in a video posted on the presidential palace's
Facebook page that a slow economic recovery will allow the
government to post a primary budget surplus equivalent to 1.2
percent of gross domestic product next year. The surplus - the
excess of revenue over expenses before debt payments, will
increase to at least 2 percent in the following years, he noted.
"Having our debt stabilizing, falling is key to creating the
necessary confidence for kick-starting growth and economic
activity, while generating the resources that the government
needs to continue with its policies of social inclusion," Levy
said. It was unclear when the interview was recorded.
Levy's ability to streamline budget expenses, which have
risen way above the pace of annual inflation in recent years, is
key for Brazil to regain market confidence and overcome the risk
of credit rating agencies stripping Brazil of its coveted
investment grade. Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil to its
lowest invest-grade rating in March.
Most investors agree that Levy and his colleagues in
President Dilma Rousseff's economic cabinet - namely incoming
Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa and current central bank
President Alexandre Tombini - will engage on a multi-year plan
to curb budget spending, although they will fall short of
bringing about tax, pension and labor market reforms necessary
to put Brazil on track for sustainable, long-term growth.
Levy's predecessor, outgoing minister Guido Mantega, tried
to reverse a slowdown in activity in Brazil by awarding large
tax cuts to businesses and pumping hundreds of billions of reais
into state-run banks to spur credit. Mantega's costly policies
eroded Brazil's fiscal accounts and put the country on the brink
of posting its first primary budget shortfall in two decades.
Levy faces severe rigidity in the budget, where nine in
every 10 reais of spending are tied to constitutionally mandated
expenditures. During her campaign, Rousseff vowed not to scale
back any of the social programs that brought her ruling Workers'
Party to power since 2003.
