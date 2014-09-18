SAO PAULO, Sept 18 An expected global monetary
tightening poses limited risks for Brazilian corporate borrowers
in international markets, which could face an increase in
borrowing costs and a reduction in the supply of financing, the
nation's central bank said on Thursday.
The global economy is moving towards a moment of transition
in which companies will face tougher financing conditions,
according to the bank's latest semiannual report on the
stability of the domestic financial industry.
Brazilian companies benefited in recent years from ample
global liquidity to raise money at cheap costs and stretch out
maturities, both facts that should help them navigate through a
more difficult market environment, the report noted.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal Editing by W Simon)