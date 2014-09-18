By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Luciana Otoni
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, Sept 18 An expected global
monetary in some developed countries next year poses limited
risks for Brazilian corporate borrowers, which may face higher
borrowing costs and less available financing in international
markets, the nation's central bank said on Thursday.
The global economy is moving towards a moment of transition
in which companies are slated to face tougher financing terms,
according to the bank's latest semiannual report on the local
banking system.
Total corporate debt rose to 49 percent of gross domestic
product in June from about 47 percent a year earlier and 40
percent two years ago, the report showed.
Brazilian companies benefited in recent years from ample
global liquidity to raise money at record-low costs and lengthen
maturities beyond 10 years.
A stable share of revenue used for debt-servicing among
companies and their increased demand for financial instruments
to weather swings in currency and interest rates should mitigate
the impact of tougher market conditions.
"A potential transition scenario would point to limited
risks because companies in the country ... present aggregated
leverage ratios at comfortable levels, stable debt-to-income
ratios and low foreign currency-denominated debt levels," the
report said.
Overall, solvency and liquidity metrics for Brazil's banking
system remain at "elevated" levels, the report said.
In a news conference to explain the content of the report,
central bank director Anthero Meirelles noted that loan-loss
provisions are currently running at adequate levels and that
rising profitability is making banks more resilient to a
potential stress situation in credit markets.
Loan delinquencies will stay almost unchanged through the
year, Meirelles noted. In his opinion, lending growth in Brazil
could end the year between 12 percent and 14 percent. The
central bank has an official estimate of 12 percent.
