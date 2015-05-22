BRASILIA May 22 The Brazilian government said on Friday it will freeze 69.9 billion reais ($22.6 billion) in spending this year, signaling greater commitment to austerity as President Dilma Rousseff battles to regain the confidence of investors.

The announcement on Friday confirmed a Reuters report earlier in the day that the government would block 70 billion reais of discretionary spending in an annual budget exercise that serves as a guide of the government's fiscal discipline.

($1 = 3.09 Brazilian reais)