BRASILIA Feb 28 The drop in Brazil's central government primary budget surplus in January is in line with expectations for 2014, Treasury chief Arno Augustin said at a press conference on Friday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary budget surplus of 12.954 billion reais ($5.55 billion) in January, down from a surplus of 14.5 billion reais in December, the country's Treasury said on Friday.

The primary budget surplus is a measure of excess government revenue discounting interest on debt service.