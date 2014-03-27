GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks slip, dollar surrenders gains amid N. Korea tensions
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to hold up currency
BRASILIA, March 27 Tax revenues in Brazil will pick up gradually throughout this year as economic growth quickens, helping the government meet its budget savings target, Treasury Secretary Arno Augustin told journalists on Thursday.
Brazil's central government budget slipped into deficit in February, the Treasury said earlier on Thursday, underscoring President Dilma Rousseff's struggle to shore up public finances and regain credibility with investors. (Reporting by Luciana Otoni; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
BEIJING, April 18 Prices in China's sizzling property market, a major driver of growth in the world's second largest economy, accelerated in March on a monthly basis, shaking off the impact of tougher cooling measures introduced to dampen resurgent speculative demand.