BRIEF-First Credit Finance says qtrly revenue was HK$25.8 mln
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million
BRASILIA, Sept 14 Brazilian lawmakers are unlikely to approve the revival of a tax on financial transactions as President Dilma Rousseff's support base weakens, the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress said on Monday.
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Walter Brandimarte)
* Qtrly profit and total comprehensive income for period HK$26.5 million versus HK$ 4.6 million
* SAYS SHARE PREMIUM WITH OPTION OF REINVESTMENT IN SHARES, VIA CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 2.1 MILLION EUROS