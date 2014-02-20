BRASILIA Feb 20 Brazil's budget freeze is a step in the right direction and highlights the fact that the government is seeking to better anchor expectations on fiscal policy, a senior analyst with Fitch Ratings said on Thursday.

"That said, we have to monitor the actual implementation and fiscal performance in 2014 to judge how effective the spending freezes turn out to be, especially in the context of continued downside risks to growth projections," said Shelly Shetty, head of Fitch Ratings Latin America sovereigns, in a note.

Brazil said it would freeze 44 billion reais ($18.44 billion) in budgeted public spending this year in a bid to recover investors' credibility.