BRASILIA Nov 26 Brazil's central government posted a primary budget surplus of 4.101 billion reais ($1.63 billion) in October, the country's Treasury said on Wednesday.

The central government, which includes results from federal ministries, the central bank and social security, posted a primary deficit of 20.399 billion reais in September, it fifth straight monthly gap.

The central bank is scheduled to release on Friday the country's consolidated fiscal results, which adds in states and municipalities and some state-owned companies. It is regarded as the benchmark for Brazil's fiscal performance.

