BRASILIA, July 20 The Brazilian government is
discussing whether to revise its key fiscal goal for the year
after a drop in tax revenue, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa
said on Monday.
Barbosa said a decision could be announced on Wednesday when
the government releases its bi-monthly fiscal performance report
in which it updates its revenue and expenditure estimates.
He also said that President Dilma Rousseff is considering
vetoing a hike in judicial workers' wages that puts extra
pressure on public accounts. "We are analyzing the alternatives
that the government has," said Barbosa, adding that whatever is
decided authorities are committed to improving fiscal results
this year.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)