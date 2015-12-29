BRASILIA Dec 29 Brazil posted a public sector
primary budget deficit of 19.567 billion reais
($5.07 billion) in November, central bank data showed on
Tuesday.
The government had been expected to post a primary budget
deficit of 14 billion reais in November, according to the median
forecast of seven analysts surveyed by Reuters.
In the 12 months through November, the primary budget
deficit rose to an equivalent of 0.89 percent of gross domestic
product from 0.71 percent in 12 months through October.
($1 = 3.86 reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer,
editing by W Simon)