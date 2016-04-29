BRASILIA, April 29 Brazil posted a primary budget deficit of 10.644 billion reais ($3.09 billion) in March, central bank data showed on Friday, widening what is expected to be a record shortfall this year.

In the 12 months through March, the primary budget deficit rose to an equivalent of 2.28 percent of gross domestic product from 2.11 percent in 12 months through February. ($1 = 3.4423 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)