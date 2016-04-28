BRASILIA, April 28 Brazil's central government
on Thursday posted a primary budget deficit of 7.943 billion
reais ($2.28 billion) in March, improving from a record gap the
previous month, but still widening what could be the country's
biggest annual fiscal shortfall ever, treasury data showed.
In February, the central government recorded a deficit of 25
billion reais, a record for any month ever. In the first three
months of the year the central government had a primary deficit
of 18.2 billion reais.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had been
expected to post a deficit of 10 billion reais, according to the
median forecast in a Reuters poll of nine economists.
($1 = 3.4856 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by
Chris Reese)