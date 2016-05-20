BRIEF-Greenlight Capital dissolves share stake in Yelp, cuts share stake in Chemours Co
* Greenlight Capital ups share stake in Consol Energy Inc by 47.1 percent to 22.7 million shares
BRASILIA May 20 The Brazilian government budget deficit prior to interest debt payments could reach a staggering 170.5 billion reais ($48.7 billion) in 2016, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Friday.
That shortfall will be the government's primary deficit target, which needs congressional approval before the end of the month to avoid a government shutdown.
NEW YORK, May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Monday said it added to its sizable investments in American Airlines Group Inc and Southwest Airlines Co, and shed its stake in Twenty-First Century Fox Inc.