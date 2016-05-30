BRASILIA May 30 Brazil's central government on Monday posted a primary budget surplus of 9.751 billion reais ($2.16 billion) in April, well above market expectations for a small surplus.

In March, the central government recorded a deficit of 7.9 billion reais, a record shortfall for that month, due to a decline in tax revenues.

The central government account, which covers federal ministries, the central bank and social security, had been expected to post a surplus of 600 million reais, according to the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists. ($1 = 3.5865 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)