BRASILIA May 30 Brazil's central government on
Monday posted a primary budget surplus of 9.751 billion reais
($2.16 billion) in April, well above market expectations for a
small surplus.
In March, the central government recorded a deficit of 7.9
billion reais, a record shortfall for that month, due to a
decline in tax revenues.
The central government account, which covers federal
ministries, the central bank and social security, had been
expected to post a surplus of 600 million reais, according to
the median forecast in a Reuters poll of 12 economists.
($1 = 3.5865 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)